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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Rays On July 8

Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will face the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, July 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .261 BA, .320 OBP and .496 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .815 and he has scored 31 runs. In 247 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Rays.

The Rays will send Shane McClanahan (7-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.05 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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