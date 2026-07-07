Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Rays On July 7

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .266 BA, .325 OBP and .505 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 31 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.