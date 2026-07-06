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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Rays On July 6

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Monday, July 6 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .271 BA, .331 OBP and .514 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 31 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Griffin Jax (4-5) takes the mound for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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