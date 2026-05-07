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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Rangers On May 7

Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will take on the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .196 BA, .288 OBP and .413 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 10 runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Rangers will send MacKenzie Gore (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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