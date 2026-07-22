Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Pirates On July 22

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .259 BA, .318 OBP and .486 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 34 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.

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