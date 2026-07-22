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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Pirates On July 22

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .259 BA, .318 OBP and .486 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 34 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.77 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 94 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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