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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Phillies On July 26

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .259 BA, .315 OBP and .487 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 35 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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