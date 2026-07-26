Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Phillies On July 26

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .259 BA, .315 OBP and .487 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 35 runs. In 286 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 151 strikeouts through 132 2/3 innings pitched.

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