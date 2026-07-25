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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Phillies On July 25

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, July 25 at 6:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .255 BA, .312 OBP and .486 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 35 runs. In 282 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

The Phillies have yet to named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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