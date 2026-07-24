Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Phillies On July 24

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .255 BA, .313 OBP and .478 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 34 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (9-4) to make his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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