Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Phillies On July 24
Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, July 24 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .255 BA, .313 OBP and .478 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .791 and he has scored 34 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Pirates.
The Phillies will send Jesus Luzardo (9-4) to make his 21st start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.