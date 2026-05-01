Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On May 1

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .179 BA, .303 OBP and .429 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored six runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He is back in action for the first time since April 26, when he went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI against the Astros.

Cade Povich will start for the Orioles, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.