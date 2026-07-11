Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Nationals On July 11

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .260 BA, .316 OBP and .485 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 31 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

PJ Poulin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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