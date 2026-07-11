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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Nationals On July 11

Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Saturday, July 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .260 BA, .316 OBP and .485 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 31 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

PJ Poulin makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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