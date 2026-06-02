Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Guardians On June 2

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .261 BA, .354 OBP and .495 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored 19 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Joey Cantillo gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.57 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

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