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Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Guardians On June 10

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .281 BA, .359 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 23 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

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