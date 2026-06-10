Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Guardians On June 10

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .281 BA, .359 OBP and .525 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .884 and he has scored 23 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Parker Messick gets the start for the Guardians, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.