Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Dodgers On July 18
Paul Goldschmidt and the New York Yankees will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .255 BA, .316 OBP and .486 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 32 runs. In 266 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Dodgers.
Emmet Sheehan gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.81 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 82 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.