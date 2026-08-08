Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Braves On Aug. 8

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .246 BA, .306 OBP and .451 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 37 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 1) against the Braves.

Chris Sale makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 12-6 with a 2.08 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.