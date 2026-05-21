Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Blue Jays On May 21

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .284 BA, .391 OBP and .581 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .972 and he has scored 15 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start this season.

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