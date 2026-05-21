Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Blue Jays On May 21
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .284 BA, .391 OBP and .581 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .972 and he has scored 15 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Braydon Fisher (2-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.