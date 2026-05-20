Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 20
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt is hitting for a .286 BA, .398 OBP and .600 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .998 and he has scored 15 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.