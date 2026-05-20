Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 20

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .286 BA, .398 OBP and .600 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .998 and he has scored 15 runs. In 83 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.