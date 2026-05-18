Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Take On Blue Jays On May 18

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .277 BA, .382 OBP and .554 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .935 and he has scored 14 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 11 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Mets.

Patrick Corbin (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 34 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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