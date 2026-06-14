Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Square Off Against Blue Jays On June 14

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .285 BA, .359 OBP and .530 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .889 and he has scored 24 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 1/3 innings pitched.

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