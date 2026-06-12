Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Face Blue Jays On June 12

Goldschmidt is hitting for a .287 BA, .366 OBP and .524 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .891 and he has scored 23 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Trey Yesavage (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.16 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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