FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Paul Goldschmidt
New York Yankees

Paul Goldschmidt

New York Yankees • #48 1B

Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Angels On April 13

Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goldschmidt had a .274 BA, .328 OBP and .403 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .731 and he scored 75 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Paul Goldschmidt

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York YankeesRecent New York Yankees Player News

View All New York Yankees Player News