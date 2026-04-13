Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Angels On April 13
Paul Goldschmidt and his New York Yankees will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, April 13 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Goldschmidt has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Goldschmidt had a .274 BA, .328 OBP and .403 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .731 and he scored 75 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.
The Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.