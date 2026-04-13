Paul Goldschmidt And Yankees Play Angels On April 13

Goldschmidt had a .274 BA, .328 OBP and .403 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate last season. His OPS was .731 and he scored 75 runs. In 534 plate appearances, he hit 10 home runs and drove in 45 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Rays.

The Angels will send Yusei Kikuchi (0-2) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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