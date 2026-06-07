Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Face Tigers On June 7

Wisdom is hitting for a .120 BA, .154 OBP and .280 SLG with a 42.3% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .434 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (1-7) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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