Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Face Tigers On June 7
Patrick Wisdom and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Wisdom has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Wisdom is hitting for a .120 BA, .154 OBP and .280 SLG with a 42.3% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .434 and he has scored two runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Tigers.
The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (1-7) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.