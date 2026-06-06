Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Take On Tigers On June 6

Wisdom is hitting for a .143 BA, .182 OBP and .333 SLG with a 40.9% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .515 and he has scored two runs. In 22 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers will send Keider Montero (2-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.69 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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