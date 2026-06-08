Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Face Orioles On June 8

Wisdom is hitting for a .143 BA, .200 OBP and .286 SLG with a 43.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .486 and he has scored two runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

The Orioles are sending Chris Bassitt (4-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 5.27 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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