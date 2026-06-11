Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Play Orioles On June 11

Wisdom is hitting for a .128 BA, .190 OBP and .231 SLG with a 40.5% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .421 and he has scored three runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Orioles.

Kyle Bradish (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.89 ERA in 69 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

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