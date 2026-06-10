Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Square Off Against Orioles On June 10

Wisdom is hitting for a .135 BA, .179 OBP and .243 SLG with a 38.5% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .423 and he has scored two runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Orioles.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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