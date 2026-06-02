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Patrick Wisdom
Seattle Mariners

Patrick Wisdom

Seattle Mariners • #35 1B

Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 2

Patrick Wisdom and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Wisdom has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Wisdom is hitting for a .133 BA, .133 OBP and .200 SLG with a 46.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .333 and he has scored no runs. In 15 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Wisdom

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