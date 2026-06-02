Patrick Wisdom And Mariners Square Off Against Mets On June 2

Wisdom is hitting for a .133 BA, .133 OBP and .200 SLG with a 46.7% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .333 and he has scored no runs. In 15 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in two runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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