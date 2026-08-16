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Patrick Sandoval
Boston Red Sox

Patrick Sandoval

Boston Red Sox • #43 SP

Patrick Sandoval And Red Sox Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 16

Patrick Sandoval will get the start for his Boston Red Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Sandoval has -148 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Sandoval is 1-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Sandoval

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