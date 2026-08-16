Patrick Sandoval And Red Sox Square Off Against Pirates On Aug. 16

Sandoval is 1-1 with a 3.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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