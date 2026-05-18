Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Yankees On May 18
Patrick Corbin will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Corbin has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Corbin is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.