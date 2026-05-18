FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Yankees On May 18

Patrick Corbin will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Corbin has -158 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Corbin is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News