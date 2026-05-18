Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Yankees On May 18

Corbin is 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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