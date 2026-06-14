Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 14

Corbin is 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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