FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Yankees On June 14

Patrick Corbin will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 14 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Corbin has -160 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Corbin is 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Toronto Blue JaysRecent Toronto Blue Jays Player News

View All Toronto Blue Jays Player News