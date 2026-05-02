Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Square Off Against Twins On May 2
Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Saturday, May 2 at 2:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Corbin is 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.