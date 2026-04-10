Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 10
Patrick Corbin will get the start for his Toronto Blue Jays against the Minnesota Twins at Rogers Centre, on Friday, April 10 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Corbin has +124 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Corbin went 7-11 with a 4.40 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched last season.
The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.