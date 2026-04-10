Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Twins On April 10

Corbin went 7-11 with a 4.40 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched last season.

The Twins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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