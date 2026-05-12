Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 12

Corbin is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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