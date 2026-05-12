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Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Rays On May 12

Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Corbin has +104 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Corbin is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

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