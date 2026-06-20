Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 20

Corbin is 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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