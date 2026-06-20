Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Cubs On June 20
Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Corbin has -122 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Corbin is 2-3 with a 4.57 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Cubs are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.