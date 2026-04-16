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Patrick Corbin
Toronto Blue Jays

Patrick Corbin

Toronto Blue Jays • #46 RP

Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Brewers On April 16

Patrick Corbin will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Corbin has +132 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Corbin is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Corbin

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