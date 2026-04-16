Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Face Brewers On April 16

Corbin is 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA and three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

The Brewers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.