Patrick Corbin And Blue Jays Take On Braves On June 3

Corbin is 2-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Braves are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.