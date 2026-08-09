Patrick Bailey And Guardians Face White Sox On Aug. 9

Bailey is hitting for a .193 BA, .244 OBP and .305 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .549 and he has scored 21 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Davis Martin will try to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the White Sox, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-6 with a 4.13 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 122 2/3 innings pitched.

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