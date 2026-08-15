Patrick Bailey And Guardians Play Padres On Aug. 15

Bailey is hitting for a .185 BA, .244 OBP and .293 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .537 and he has scored 21 runs. In 256 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Wandy Peralta gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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