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Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians

Patrick Bailey

Cleveland Guardians • #16 C

Patrick Bailey And Guardians Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 6

Patrick Bailey and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the New York Mets at Progressive Field, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Bailey has +750 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Bailey is hitting for a .198 BA, .250 OBP and .313 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored 21 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Nolan McLean (7-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Bailey

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