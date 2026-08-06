Patrick Bailey And Guardians Square Off Against Mets On Aug. 6

Bailey is hitting for a .198 BA, .250 OBP and .313 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .563 and he has scored 21 runs. In 238 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Nolan McLean (7-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 148 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.

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