Patrick Bailey And Guardians Face Giants On Aug. 19

Bailey is hitting for a .183 BA, .240 OBP and .292 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .532 and he has scored 21 runs. In 264 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Matt Wilkinson starts for the first time this season for the Giants.

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