Patrick Bailey And Guardians Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 18

Bailey is hitting for a .186 BA, .244 OBP and .297 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored 21 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Giants will send Carson Whisenhunt (3-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

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