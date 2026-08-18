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Patrick Bailey
Cleveland Guardians

Patrick Bailey

Cleveland Guardians • #16 C

Patrick Bailey And Guardians Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 18

Patrick Bailey and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the San Francisco Giants at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Bailey has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bailey is hitting for a .186 BA, .244 OBP and .297 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .541 and he has scored 21 runs. In 260 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 24 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Giants will send Carson Whisenhunt (3-3) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Patrick Bailey

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