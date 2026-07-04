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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Face White Sox On July 4

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, on Saturday, July 4 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Messick has +104 odds to record over 6.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 7-5 with a 2.85 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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