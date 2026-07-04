Parker Messick And Guardians Face White Sox On July 4

Messick is 7-5 with a 2.85 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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