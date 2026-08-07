Parker Messick And Guardians Play White Sox On Aug. 7

Messick is 8-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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