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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Play White Sox On Aug. 7

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Messick has -154 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 8-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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