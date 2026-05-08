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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Play Twins On May 8

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Friday, May 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Messick has -122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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