Parker Messick And Guardians Play Twins On May 8

Messick is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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