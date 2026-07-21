Parker Messick And Guardians Take On Twins On July 21
Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Messick has +120 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Messick is 8-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday, July 10 when he tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up just one hit.
The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.