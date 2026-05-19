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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Face Tigers On May 19

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Messick has -148 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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