Parker Messick And Guardians Face Tigers On May 19

Messick is 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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