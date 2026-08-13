FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Face Tigers On Aug. 13

Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Messick has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Messick is 9-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cleveland GuardiansRecent Cleveland Guardians Player News

View All Cleveland Guardians Player News