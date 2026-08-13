Parker Messick And Guardians Face Tigers On Aug. 13

Messick is 9-6 with a 2.57 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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