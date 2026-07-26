Parker Messick And Guardians Face Rays On July 26
Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Messick has -138 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Messick is 8-5 with a 2.68 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.