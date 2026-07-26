Parker Messick And Guardians Face Rays On July 26

Messick is 8-5 with a 2.68 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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