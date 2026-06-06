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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Square Off Against Rangers On June 6

Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, June 6 at 7:35 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Messick is 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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