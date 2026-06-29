Parker Messick And Guardians Play Rangers On June 29

Messick is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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