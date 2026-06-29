Parker Messick And Guardians Play Rangers On June 29
Parker Messick will get the start for the Cleveland Guardians against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field, on Monday, June 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Messick has +120 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Messick is 7-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
The Rangers are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.