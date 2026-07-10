Parker Messick And Guardians Face Marlins On July 10

Messick is 7-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.