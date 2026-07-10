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Parker Messick
Cleveland Guardians

Parker Messick

Cleveland Guardians • #77 SP

Parker Messick And Guardians Face Marlins On July 10

Parker Messick will get the start for his Cleveland Guardians against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Messick has -102 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Messick is 7-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Parker Messick

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